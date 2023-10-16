An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of four female accused, including the wife of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, till October 31 in a case of attacking the Jinnah Hous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of four female accused, including the wife of former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, till October 31 in a case of attacking the Jinnah House.

Former governor's wife Razia Sultana, Shumaila Sattar, Maria Khan and Khalida Hameed appeared before the court during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

The police did not produce the case record and apprised the court that the record had been submitted in the Lahore High Court.

At this, the ATC Judge Arshad Javed extended the interim bail of the accused till October 31 and sought record of the case on the next date of hearing.

The Sarwar road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over attacking the Jinnah House, also known as residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 violence.