ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan In May-9 Vandalism Cases

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 07:35 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three different cases related to the May 9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till June 27

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan did not appear before the court during the proceedings. However, Imran's counsel submitted an application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. He submitted that Imran Khan was suffering from fever.

At this, the court allowed the application and exempted the PTI chairman from personal appearance for one-day. The court also ordered Imran Khan to join the investigation, besides seeking an investigation report from the joint investigation team head on the next date of hearing.

The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three different cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 riots after the arrest of the party chairman. The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

