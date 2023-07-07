Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan In May-9 Vandalism Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 10:29 PM

An anti-terrorism court ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 21 in five cases related to May-9 vandalism, including the attack on Jinnah House and Shadman Police Station

Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of his interim bail in the cases.

The court expressed serious annoyance over not joining the investigations of cases by Imran Khan and directed him to visit police headquarters and join the investigation process by July 14.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till July 21 and also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were nominated in cases for attacking Jinnah House and Shadman Police Station, setting ablaze a container and vandalism at PML-N office, during May-9 riots.

