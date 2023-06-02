UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan In Three Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in three cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan in three different cases related to May 9 riots, including Jinnah House attack case, till June 13.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Imran's counsel assured that court directions would be complied with and his client would join the investigations.

The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three different cases against PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 riots after the arrest of the party chairman.

The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till June 6 in a case of hiding facts about the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu heard the bail petition of the PTI chairman and ordered the investigation officer to record the statement of the PTI chairman after the proceedings. Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

