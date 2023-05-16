UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan In Two Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in two cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till May 19 in two cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

However, his counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. The counsel requested the court to adjourn further proceedings till May 19 as he wanted to advance final arguments in the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, reserved its verdict on exemption application for a short while.

Later, the court announced the reserved verdict and granted exemption from personal appearance for one-day to the PTI chairman.

Racecourse Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence. The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the court cancelled the interim bail of PTI leaders, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, and others due to non-appearance in the cases.

