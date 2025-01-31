ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore president Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until February 15 in three cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore president Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until February 15 in three cases related to the May 9 riots.

The court granted the extension after the investigating officer requested more time to conclude the investigation.

The court also directed the officer to submit an investigation report at the next hearing.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications, during which Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh appeared in court as his interim bail had expired.

Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh had filed pre-arrest bail petitions in cases related to the attack on Askari Tower and the torching of police vehicles.