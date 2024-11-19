ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, until December 7 in four cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on pre-arrest bail applications, wherein Jamshed and Musarrat Cheema appeared as their bail expired.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer submitted that the probe into the Askari Tower attack had concluded, and the joint investigation team had declared them guilty.

He submitted that the couple was nominated in supplementary statement as suspects.

At this, the defense team sought time to prepare their arguments regarding the case.

The investigating officer further submitted that the couple had not joined the investigations concerning the torching of Shadman Police Station and police vehicles near Zaman Park and Jinnah House.

The court then directed Jamshed and Musarrat Cheema to comply with the investigation requirements and instructed the investigating officer to submit a comprehensive report at the next hearing.