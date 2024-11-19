Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema Till Dec 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, until December 7 in four cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, until December 7 in four cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on pre-arrest bail applications, wherein Jamshed and Musarrat Cheema appeared as their bail expired.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer submitted that the probe into the Askari Tower attack had concluded, and the joint investigation team had declared them guilty.

He submitted that the couple was nominated in supplementary statement as suspects.

At this, the defense team sought time to prepare their arguments regarding the case.

The investigating officer further submitted that the couple had not joined the investigations concerning the torching of Shadman Police Station and police vehicles near Zaman Park and Jinnah House.

The court then directed Jamshed and Musarrat Cheema to comply with the investigation requirements and instructed the investigating officer to submit a comprehensive report at the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Police Station Vehicles Wife Jamshed May December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for revi ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..

19 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and So ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..

21 seconds ago
 Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for ..

Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio

24 seconds ago
 Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes

27 seconds ago
 PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover loot ..

PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables

6 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas o ..

RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits

6 minutes ago
 Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral coope ..

Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies las ..

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week

12 minutes ago
 NA speaker urges collective action for safeguardin ..

NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..

12 minutes ago
 US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday ..

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..

12 minutes ago
 Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Ka ..

Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan