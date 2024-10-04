ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Mansha's Sons In Extortion Case
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 09:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of two sons of land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar, alias Mansha Bomb, till October 12 in an extortion case.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the bail petitions, wherein accused Faisal Mansha appeared.
However, accused Amir Mansha did not appear, but his counsel submitted an application requesting the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day, which the court allowed.
During the proceedings, the police requested the court to grant additional time to complete the investigation.
At this, the court extended the interim bail of the accused till October 12 and adjourned further proceedings.
The accused had filed the bail petitions to avoid arrest in an extortion case registered by the Sattu Katla police. It was alleged that the accused demanded Rs 5 million in extortion from a trader, Shabir, and made murder threats against him.
