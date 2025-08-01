ATC extends interim bail of MPA in May 9 violence cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Punjab Assembly Member Hafiz Farhat Abbas until September 26 in four separate cases linked to the May 9 riots, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Punjab Assembly Member Hafiz Farhat Abbas until September 26 in four separate cases linked to the May 9 riots, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on bail petitions wherein the accused MPA appeared before the court after the expiry of his previous bail.

During the proceedings, DSP Javed Asif informed the court that the investigation in the Jinnah House attack case was still incomplete, while probes in the remaining cases had been finalized. On these grounds, the court granted an extension in the interim bail.

The PTI lawmaker had earlier secured interim bail due to fears of arrest in multiple cases. These include charges related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, as well as allegations of involvement in torching police vehicles near Jinnah House.