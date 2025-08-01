Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of MPA In May 9 Violence Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

ATC extends interim bail of MPA in May 9 violence cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Punjab Assembly Member Hafiz Farhat Abbas until September 26 in four separate cases linked to the May 9 riots, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Punjab Assembly Member Hafiz Farhat Abbas until September 26 in four separate cases linked to the May 9 riots, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing on bail petitions wherein the accused MPA appeared before the court after the expiry of his previous bail.

During the proceedings, DSP Javed Asif informed the court that the investigation in the Jinnah House attack case was still incomplete, while probes in the remaining cases had been finalized. On these grounds, the court granted an extension in the interim bail.

The PTI lawmaker had earlier secured interim bail due to fears of arrest in multiple cases. These include charges related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, as well as allegations of involvement in torching police vehicles near Jinnah House.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan