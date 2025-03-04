ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI leaders Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, until March 22 in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the bail petitions of the couple, who also appeared before the court upon the expiry of their interim bail.

During the proceedings, police informed the court that investigations into the cases had been completed and that the couple’s arrest was required.

However, the defence counsel requested additional time to present arguments, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court extended the couple's interim bail until March 22 and adjourned further proceedings.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema had filed pre-arrest bail petitions in several cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, the torching of Shadman police station, and others.