ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI leaders Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, until March 22 in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the bail petitions of the couple, who also appeared before the court upon the expiry of their interim bail.
During the proceedings, police informed the court that investigations into the cases had been completed and that the couple’s arrest was required.
However, the defence counsel requested additional time to present arguments, which the court accepted.
Subsequently, the court extended the couple's interim bail until March 22 and adjourned further proceedings.
Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema had filed pre-arrest bail petitions in several cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, the torching of Shadman police station, and others.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema6 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim6 minutes ago
-
Authority ensures fair pricing ahead of Ramadan in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Capacity building of police force top priority: IG Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Karachi mayor calls for urgent steps to prevent gas outage during Sehri, Iftar16 minutes ago
-
SSP conducts security inspection of Chinese camp at Qazi Ahmed16 minutes ago
-
16 held, 12 shops sealed, 142 fined during crackdown against profiteers16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas26 minutes ago
-
Special Iftar arranged for Islamabad Police personnel26 minutes ago
-
AC inspects markets in Kharian26 minutes ago
-
Police recover stolen goods worth over Rs72m in Feb26 minutes ago