ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until February 1, in connection with three cases related to the May 9 riots

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications filed by the opposition leader in cases involving the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of the Shadman Police Station.

During the proceedings, Omar Ayub did not appear in court. However, his counsel submitted an application seeking exemption from his personal appearance, citing his presence in Islamabad to attend a National Assembly session. The counsel also stated that Omar Ayub was part of the PTI negotiation team.

At this, the court expressed serious displeasure, labeling the absence as unjustified. “This is not a valid excuse. He has failed to appear at seven consecutive hearings, wasting the court’s time,” the judge remarked.

While conditionally accepting the exemption application, the court warned that failure to appear at the next hearing would result in the dismissal of the application.

The court also extended the interim bail of former Federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry until February 12. Both appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court allowed Azam Khan Swati's exemption application and extended his interim bail until February 4.