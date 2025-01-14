Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Omar Ayub, Others In Six May-9 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and others until February 12 in six cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and others until February 12 in six cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of Omar Ayub, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry in six cases, including the torching of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office and a container at Kalma Chowk.

Former Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar appeared in court at the start of the proceedings. However, applications for exemption from attendance were submitted on behalf of Omar Ayub, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan.

The defence counsel informed the court that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were at Adiala Jail to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, as it was the designated family meeting day, while Omar Ayub was busy in a National Assembly session in Islamabad.

At this point, when the court sought arguments on the bail applications, defence counsel Najeeb Faisal requested the court to delay action on the bails, citing that proceedings on interim bail had been challenged in several cases before the Supreme Court. He argued that all accused were being charged under similar circumstances and requested an adjournment until the second week of February.

Meanwhile, jail warrants for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Azam Swati were presented, with authorities explaining that both were unable to attend the hearing due to their imprisonment.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail and adjourned further proceedings until February 12.

