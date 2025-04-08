ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others till 13th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and others until April 13 in six cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications

of Omar Ayub, former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and others.

The cases include charges of torching a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office and

a container at Kalma Chowk.

Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and other accused appeared before the court as

their interim bail expired. However, an exemption application was submitted on behalf of Omar Ayub,

which the court accepted.

The court subsequently extended the interim bail of all accused until April 13 and adjourned the hearing, directing the parties to present arguments at the next session.