Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Omar Ayub, Others Till 13th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 11:12 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others till 13th

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and others until April 13 in six cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and others until April 13 in six cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications

of Omar Ayub, former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and others.

The cases include charges of torching a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office and

a container at Kalma Chowk.

Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and other accused appeared before the court as

their interim bail expired. However, an exemption application was submitted on behalf of Omar Ayub,

which the court accepted.

The court subsequently extended the interim bail of all accused until April 13 and adjourned the hearing, directing the parties to present arguments at the next session.

Recent Stories

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collap ..

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident

5 minutes ago
 Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj ..

Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider

5 minutes ago
 "We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Paki ..

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energ ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haid ..

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider

17 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep grief over demise of PP ..

President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

12 minutes ago
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic coop ..

US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits examination centers during ann ..

Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination

12 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing proje ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

12 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout

Stocks bounce after tariffs-fuelled rout

21 minutes ago
 Mayor underscores need of master plan for Hyderaba ..

Mayor underscores need of master plan for Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan