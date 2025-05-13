ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others until June 16 in May 9 riots cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and others until June 16 in six May 9 cases, including the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of Omar Ayub and others. Former Federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, along with Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Karamat Ali Khokhar, and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared upon the expiry of their interim bail.

However, Omar Ayub and the sisters of the PTI founder — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — did not appear despite the expiry of their interim bail.

Their counsel submitted exemption applications and requested the court to excuse their clients from personal appearance for one day, which the court accepted.

The court subsequently extended the interim bail of all the accused until June 16 and adjourned the hearing, directing the parties to present arguments at the next session.