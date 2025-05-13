Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Omar Ayub, Others Until June 16 In May 9 Riots Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, others until June 16 in May 9 riots cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and others until June 16 in six May 9 cases, including the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of Omar Ayub and others. Former Federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, along with Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Karamat Ali Khokhar, and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared upon the expiry of their interim bail.

However, Omar Ayub and the sisters of the PTI founder — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — did not appear despite the expiry of their interim bail.

Their counsel submitted exemption applications and requested the court to excuse their clients from personal appearance for one day, which the court accepted.

The court subsequently extended the interim bail of all the accused until June 16 and adjourned the hearing, directing the parties to present arguments at the next session.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

7 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

7 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

8 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan