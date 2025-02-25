Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Owais Younus, Others In May-9 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:02 PM

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others till March 12 in the May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others till March 12 in the May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House.

The court directed the accused to join the investigation process and sought record of the cases for the next hearing.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions of the accused, during which Owais Younus and others appeared and marked their attendance.

Meanwhile, the court cancelled the interim bail of accused Hamza over not furnishing the surety bonds.

Besides Owais Younus, PTI workers Husnain Ali, Azam Bhatti, Syeda Fatima, Rukhsana Naveed, and Taqi Khan had filed pre-arrest bail applications in the May 9 cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

Recent Stories

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

20 minutes ago
 NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth

3 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur

3 minutes ago
 Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season open ..

Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smoo ..

Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams

3 minutes ago
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

50 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

1 hour ago
 Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan ..

Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

15 minutes ago
 Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & d ..

Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan