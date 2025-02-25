ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others till March 12 in the May 9 cases, including the attack on Jinnah House.

The court directed the accused to join the investigation process and sought record of the cases for the next hearing.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions of the accused, during which Owais Younus and others appeared and marked their attendance.

Meanwhile, the court cancelled the interim bail of accused Hamza over not furnishing the surety bonds.

Besides Owais Younus, PTI workers Husnain Ali, Azam Bhatti, Syeda Fatima, Rukhsana Naveed, and Taqi Khan had filed pre-arrest bail applications in the May 9 cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.