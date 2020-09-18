UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PML-N MNA, Others In NAB Office Clash Case

Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:44 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and others till September 22 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and others till September 22 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Faisal Khokhar and others appeared.

The court marked the attendance of all the accused and directed them to join police investigations, during the case proceedings.

The accused through their bail applications had pleaded with the court to grant bail in NAB office clash case as they were nominated after levelling baseless allegations.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.

