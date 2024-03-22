Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station till March 27

The court sought arguments from the PTI founder's counsel on the next date of hearing. The court also directed the Adiala jail superintendent to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through video link on the next hearing.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions while allowing a petition of the PTI founder.

A few weeks ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, the torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.

