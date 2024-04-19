ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases, related to May-9 violence, until April 26
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and torching of Shadman police station.
An associate of the PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared and sought time, citing the engagements of senior counsel, during the hearing.
The court allowed the request and adjourned further hearing till April 26, besides directing the jail authorities to ensure attendance of the PTI founder through video-link at the next hearing.
On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder. A few weeks ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.
