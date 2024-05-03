Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:51 PM

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May 9 violence until May 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May 9 violence until May 10.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station.

During the hearing, an associate of the PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared and sought time, citing the engagements of senior counsel.

At this, the court allowed the request and adjourned further hearing till May 10, besides directing jail authorities to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through a video link at the next hearing.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder.

Later, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Jail May August Muslim Anti Terrorism Court Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

3 minutes ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

46 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

47 seconds ago
 Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arm ..

Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..

51 seconds ago
 Government taking measures to curtail school drop ..

Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah

42 seconds ago
 KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Progr ..

KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme

3 minutes ago
US campus protests wane after crackdowns

US campus protests wane after crackdowns

3 minutes ago
 Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permi ..

Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits

3 minutes ago
 Planning minister stresses need for establishing d ..

Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor

3 minutes ago
 PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar sa ..

PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar satellite mission launch

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

3 minutes ago
 Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap

Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan