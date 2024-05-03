ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 09:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May 9 violence until May 10.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station.
During the hearing, an associate of the PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared and sought time, citing the engagements of senior counsel.
At this, the court allowed the request and adjourned further hearing till May 10, besides directing jail authorities to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through a video link at the next hearing.
On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder.
Later, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.
