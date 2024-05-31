Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May-9 violence until June 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May-9 violence until June 7.

The court directed the jail authorities to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through video-link at the next hearing, besides seeking arguments from parties.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and torching of Shadman Police Station.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case.

However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder. A few months ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.

More Stories From Pakistan