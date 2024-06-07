Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases Till June 12

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 08:49 PM

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to the May 9 violence until June 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to the May 9 violence until June 12.

The court directed jail authorities to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through a video link at the next hearing, besides seeking the record of cases.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case.

However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder. A few months ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Jail May June August Muslim Anti Terrorism Court Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurat ..

Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH

1 minute ago
 2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused he ..

2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held

1 minute ago
 Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more childre ..

Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan

1 minute ago
 Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departme ..

Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments

1 minute ago
 Punjab CM orders engaging renowned international c ..

Punjab CM orders engaging renowned international companies to complete RUDA proj ..

29 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by f ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets

2 hours ago
 US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

2 hours ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

2 hours ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan