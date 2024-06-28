ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to the May 9 violence, until July 5.
However, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for the investigation officer due to non-appearance.
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad presided over the bail petition proceedings of the PTI founder regarding attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.
During the proceedings, an associate of PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared and sought time, citing the senior counsel's prior commitments.
The court granted the request, adjourning the hearing until July 5, and directed Barrister Salman Safdar to present arguments on the next hearing date. Additionally, the court instructed jail authorities to ensure the PTI founder's presence via video link at the upcoming hearing.
Expressing strong dissatisfaction, the court reprimanded the investigation officer for delegating case record duties to a subordinate and subsequently issued bailable arrest warrants against him.
Earlier, on August 11, 2023, an ATC revoked pre-arrest bails for the PTI founder in seven cases due to his absence, as he was imprisoned following conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court overturned the ATC's decision, reinstating the PTI founder's bail petitions based on a PTI founder's petition. Recently, another ATC confirmed the PTI founder's interim bail in four cases involving attacks near Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, the burning of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and an incident with a container at Kalma Chowk.
