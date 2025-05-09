ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Lahore President Till May 19
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh and two other party members until May 19 in three cases linked to the May 9 riots.
The extension was granted after the counsels for the petitioners requested additional time to present their arguments.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the hearing of the pre-arrest bail petitions. Imtiaz Sheikh, Moazzam Usman and Ahmad Ali appeared before the court as their interim bail had expired.
The three PTI leaders are facing charges related to the attack on Askari Tower and the torching of police vehicles during the violent protests that erupted on May 9.
