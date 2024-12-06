ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leader In Three Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until December 18 in three cases related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications, during which Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh appeared in court as his interim bail expired. At the start of the proceedings, a member of the Joint Investigation Team, DSP Javed Asif, along with the investigation officer, appeared before the court. They informed the court that the PTI Lahore president had also been found guilty in two cases involving the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House. Additionally, he had already been declared guilty in the Askari Tower attack case, they added.
In response, the court directed the petitioner's counsel to conclude arguments in the cases.
However, an associate lawyer informed the court that senior lawyer Bilal Mustafa was unavailable and requested more time to present arguments.
The court noted that an opportunity to present arguments had already been provided during the previous hearing. It further observed that this would be the final chance for the senior counsel to complete arguments and adjourned further proceedings until December 18.
Meanwhile, the court also extended Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh's interim bail in another case related to the October 5 protest until December 24.
