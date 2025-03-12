ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leader Owais Younas, Others Until April 11
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI Lahore General Secretary Owais Younas and several other accused individuals until April 11 in the May 9 cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which multiple accused, including Owais Younas, Husnain Ali, Azam Bhatti, Azeem Ullah, Syeda Fatima, Rukhsana Naveed, Haider Ali, and Taqi Khan, appeared before the court and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, police informed the court that the arrest of accused Azam Bhatti was not required in the May 9 cases.
They also requested additional time to conclude investigations against the remaining accused.
Following this, the counsel for Azam Bhatti sought permission to withdraw his client's pre-arrest bail application, which the court allowed.
Subsequently, the court disposed of Azam Bhatti's bail application as being withdrawn. The court also extended the interim bail of the remaining accused until April 11 and adjourned further proceedings.
Recent Stories
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker calls on Nawaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader Owais Younas, others until April 116 minutes ago
-
Police arrest most wanted three outlaws6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police implements strategy to improve traffic flow on roads, public safety16 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed Zaman pays tribute to Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman16 minutes ago
-
Senator Buledi for expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt launches education program for inmates’ children36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest moonshiner, recover 30 liters liquor36 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore36 minutes ago
-
U.S. Embassy condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express46 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over enmity46 minutes ago
-
DC for uniform cleanliness in urban, rural areas56 minutes ago