ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader Owais Younas, others until April 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI Lahore General Secretary Owais Younas and several other accused individuals until April 11 in the May 9 cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing, during which multiple accused, including Owais Younas, Husnain Ali, Azam Bhatti, Azeem Ullah, Syeda Fatima, Rukhsana Naveed, Haider Ali, and Taqi Khan, appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, police informed the court that the arrest of accused Azam Bhatti was not required in the May 9 cases.

They also requested additional time to conclude investigations against the remaining accused.

Following this, the counsel for Azam Bhatti sought permission to withdraw his client's pre-arrest bail application, which the court allowed.

Subsequently, the court disposed of Azam Bhatti's bail application as being withdrawn. The court also extended the interim bail of the remaining accused until April 11 and adjourned further proceedings.