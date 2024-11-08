ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in May-9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, along with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and other PTI leaders, until December 7 in connection with the May 9 cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the bail applications, during which former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Karamat Ali Khokhar, and other leaders appeared as their interim bail was expiring.

However, Omar Ayub, Uzma Khan, and Aleema Khan did not appear before the court. Their counsel submitted exemption applications, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance, which the court accepted.

During the hearing, the court emphasized that the investigations were complete and urged the counsel to conclude arguments on the bail applications.

In response, the defence counsel requested additional time to present their final arguments in the matter.

At this stage, a prosecutor submitted a report from the joint investigation team (JIT) and stated that, according to the JIT investigation report, all accused on pre-arrest bail - Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and others - were found guilty. The accused fall into two categories: those who were present at the scene and those involved in planning, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until December 7 and sought final arguments from the parties on the bail applications at the next hearing date.

The accused had filed bail applications fearing arrest in the May 9 cases, which include the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town.