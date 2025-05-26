Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas Until June 20 In May 9 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas until June 20 in four cases related to the May 9 incidents, including the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings wherein Hafiz Farhat Abbas appeared before the court as his previous bail period had expired.

During the proceedings, the prosecution requested additional time to present the case records.

The court granted the request and extended Abbas’s interim bail.

The PTI lawmaker had earlier secured interim bail due to fears of arrest in multiple cases. These include charges related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, as well as allegations of involvement in torching police vehicles near Jinnah House.

