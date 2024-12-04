ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas until December 11 in two cases, related to torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House during the May 9 violence.

The court, however, granted a final opportunity to the MPA to join the investigation of the cases.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings on the bail applications, during which Hafiz Farhat Abbas appeared and marked his attendance.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that the MPA had not yet joined the investigation.

At this, the court warned that it was granting a final opportunity to the MPA to cooperate with the investigators. Failing this, the court would decide the bail applications based on the available record at the next hearing.

Hafiz Farhat Abbas had obtained bail in cases, 108/23 and 109/23, registered at the Sarwar Road Police Station.