ATC extends interim bail of Rana Sana Capt Safdar, in NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till October 23 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others appeared before the court.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah on behalf of Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar argued before the court that all allegations levelled against his clients were baseless. He submitted that his clients were cooperating with the police in investigations, adding that they were ready for a photo test, if the court wanted.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till October 23 and sought further arguments from the parties.

The court also allowed an application filed on behalf of Rana Sanaullah for a one-time exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.