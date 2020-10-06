UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah, Others In NAB Office Clash Case

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and others till October 12 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Capt ( R) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah and 28 others appeared before the court.

A counsel on behalf of Capt (R) Safdar submitted an application for a one-time exemption from personal appearance. The counsel pleaded with the court to allow the application on medical grounds.

At this, the court allowed the application and granted exemption from personal appearance to Capt (R) Safdar and extended interim bails of all accused till October 12 while adjourning further hearing.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz, and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with the police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse thecrowd and arrested several protestors.

