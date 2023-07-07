ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 21 in three cases related to May-9 vandalism, including the attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 21 in three cases related to May-9 vandalism, including the attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The court also granted interim bail to the PTI leader till August 8 in three other cases, including vandalism at PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 riots.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The PTI leader along with his counsel also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of PTI's former secretary general Asad Umar till July 21 in case of attacking Askari Tower and directed him to join the investigation.

Asad Umar along with his counsel also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.