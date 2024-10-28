ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, along with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and other PTI leaders involved in the May 9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, along with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and other PTI leaders involved in the May 9 cases.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Arshad Javed, with PTI leader Omar Ayub, former Federal minister Asad Umar, and other accused present following the expiry of their interim bail.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, however, did not appear before the court. Their counsel submitted exemption applications, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance, which was accepted by the court.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail for the accused until November 8 and adjourned further proceedings.

The bail applications were filed by the accused fearing for possible arrests in connection with incidents from May 9, including the reported torching of the PML-N office in Model Town.

In related developments, two ATCs extended interim bail for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases. Chaudhry had applied for bail concerning alleged incidents of arson involving police vehicles at Mughalpura, Zaman Park, and other locations.