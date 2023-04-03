UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Interim Bails Of PTI Leaders Till April 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ATC extends interim bails of PTI leaders till April 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case about rioting and vandalizing at the Judicial Complex during the appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the cases wherein PTI leaders Asad Umar, Zulfi Bokhari, Umar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Aamer Kayani, Ali Nawaz, Khurram Nawaz and Shehzad Waseem appeared before the court. However, Shibli Faraz was granted a one-time exemption from attendance due to being infected by COVID-19.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Murad Saeed, Farukh Habib and Hassan Niazi.

The judge observed that Imran Khan had filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court and the ATC would decide the matter once the IHC gave its verdict.

The investigation officer informed the court that the PTI leaders had not joined the investigation process so far.

The PTI's lawyer said Hassan Niazi was arrested from the Judicial Complex. The PTI leaders were facing problems during their appearances before the courts.

The court instructed the accused to ensure their attendance on the next date of the hearing, and adjourned the case till April 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Hassan Niazi April Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

10 minutes ago
 RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to ..

RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration&#039; government ..

11 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

41 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

55 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.