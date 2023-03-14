UrduPoint.com

ATC Extends Interim Bails Of PTI's Leaders

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ATC extends interim bails of PTI's leaders

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI's leaders including Raja Basharrat and Jamshed Mehboob till March 16, in a case regarding vandalizing the public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI's leaders including Raja Basharrat and Jamshed Mehboob till March 16, in a case regarding vandalizing the public property.

The hearing of the case was adjourned due to the leave of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The bail of Wasiq Qayyum was also extended till March 17.

Meanwhile, the report of the assistant commissioner into the matter also could not be submitted due to the leave of the judge.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jamshed March Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

7 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

17 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

17 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.