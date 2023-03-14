An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI's leaders including Raja Basharrat and Jamshed Mehboob till March 16, in a case regarding vandalizing the public property

The hearing of the case was adjourned due to the leave of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The bail of Wasiq Qayyum was also extended till March 17.

Meanwhile, the report of the assistant commissioner into the matter also could not be submitted due to the leave of the judge.