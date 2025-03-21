Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bails Of Zartaj Gul, Bushra Bibi In Nov 26, Protest Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Bushra Bibi in Nov 26, protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi and Zartaj Gul till May 5, in cases registered regarding the protest of November 26.

The court also approved the interim bail of Raja Basharat who surrendered before the court in two cases pertaining attack and vandalism in the Judicial Complex.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases the case against Bushra Bibi who filed exemption from attendance request. Zartaj Gul also appeared in the case registered on November 26 protest.

The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja, Alia Hamza, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in the cases in the same cases and extended the interim bails of all the accused till May 5.

The interim bail of former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Shoaib Shaheen, and Ali Bukhari was also extended till May 5. PTI leader Raja Basharat approached the court for pre-arrest bail in 4 cases. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra granted Raja Basharat's interim bail till May 5 and prevented his arrest.

