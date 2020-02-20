UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Judge Video Leak Scandal Accused Remand Till February 25

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused remand till February 25

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of three accused in judge video leak case till February 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of three accused in judge video leak case till February 25.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the remand.

Three accused Mian Tariq Mehmood, Nadir Khan and Faisal Shaheen were produced before the court after expiry of their judicial remand.

The court further extended the judicial remand of three accused and ordered to produce them before the court on February 25.

