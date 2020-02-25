UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends Judge Video Leak Scandal Accused Remand Till March 9

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused remand till March 9

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of three accused in judge video leak case till March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of three accused in judge video leak case till March 9.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of three accused Mian Tariq Mehmood, Nadir Khan and Faisal Shaheen who were produced before the court after expiry of their judicial remand.

The court further extended the judicial remand of three alleged accused and ordered to reproduce them before the court on March 9.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also submitted challan of the alleged accused before the court.

The court issued notices to all the accused for March 9 and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Federal Investigation Agency March All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

7 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

7 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

4 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

5 minutes ago

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezu ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Yet to Negotiate Putin-Erdogan Meeting on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.