ATC Extends Judge Video Leak Scandal Accused Remand Till March 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:29 PM

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused remand till March 6

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of three accused in judge video leak case till March 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of three accused in judge video leak case till March 6.

The ATC-I judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of three accused Mian Tariq Mehmood, Nadir Khan and Faisal Shaheen who were produced before the court after expiry of their judicial remand.

The court further extended the judicial remand of three alleged accused and ordered to re produce them before the court on March 6.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also submitted the challan of the alleged accused before the court.

The court issued notices to all the accused for March 9 and adjourned the hearing.

