ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings. Police produced the accused — Wali Muhammad, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Usman, Amir Zubair, Tanveer Ahmad, Muhammad Abbas, Atiq, Syed Nazim Hussain, Mahboob Hussain, and Mian Shahbaz — before the court after bringing them from jail.

The investigation officer informed the court that the identification parade could not be conducted due to the unavailability of witnesses. He requested additional time to complete the process.

Granting the request, the court extended the remand by four days and directed that the identification parade be completed by April 29.

The Sheikhupura police had registered a case against the suspects on charges of attacking and vandalising a branch of an international fast-food chain.