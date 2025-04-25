ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of 10 TLP Workers In Vandalism Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:16 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings. Police produced the accused — Wali Muhammad, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Usman, Amir Zubair, Tanveer Ahmad, Muhammad Abbas, Atiq, Syed Nazim Hussain, Mahboob Hussain, and Mian Shahbaz — before the court after bringing them from jail.
The investigation officer informed the court that the identification parade could not be conducted due to the unavailability of witnesses. He requested additional time to complete the process.
Granting the request, the court extended the remand by four days and directed that the identification parade be completed by April 29.
The Sheikhupura police had registered a case against the suspects on charges of attacking and vandalising a branch of an international fast-food chain.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid
KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431
Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..
Fake SHO, tout arrested
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed
Truck crashes into building, two killed
Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..5 minutes ago
-
ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case5 minutes ago
-
Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salm ..2 minutes ago
-
Fake SHO, tout arrested2 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 days5 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed5 minutes ago
-
Truck crashes into building, two killed6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown at Motorway: 43 outlets inspected, substandard Items discarded2 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates Usman Wazir on stunning victory over ..2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs first meeting of socio-political committee2 hours ago
-
Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets2 hours ago