Open Menu

ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of 10 TLP Workers In Vandalism Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:16 PM

ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of ten Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, accused of attacking and vandalising an international food chain outlet in Sheikhupura, for another four days.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings. Police produced the accused — Wali Muhammad, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Usman, Amir Zubair, Tanveer Ahmad, Muhammad Abbas, Atiq, Syed Nazim Hussain, Mahboob Hussain, and Mian Shahbaz — before the court after bringing them from jail.

The investigation officer informed the court that the identification parade could not be conducted due to the unavailability of witnesses. He requested additional time to complete the process.

Granting the request, the court extended the remand by four days and directed that the identification parade be completed by April 29.

The Sheikhupura police had registered a case against the suspects on charges of attacking and vandalising a branch of an international fast-food chain.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

5 minutes ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in v ..

ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

5 minutes ago
 WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Isra ..

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

2 minutes ago
 KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2 ..

KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431

2 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential thre ..

Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Queue management system to ease patient flow at Ji ..

Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..

2 minutes ago
Fake SHO, tout arrested

Fake SHO, tout arrested

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices fo ..

Overseas Pakistanis can register mobile devices for temporary use of up to 120 d ..

5 minutes ago
 Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; ..

Tax authorities unearth a Rs 315 b sales tax scam; culprits nabbed

5 minutes ago
 Truck crashes into building, two killed

Truck crashes into building, two killed

6 minutes ago
 Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: ..

Restoring investors’ confidence a top priority: Haroon

6 minutes ago
 KP Governor vows stronger public representation, f ..

KP Governor vows stronger public representation, federal coordination

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan