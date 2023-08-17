Open Menu

ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of 4 PTI Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 09:25 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in cases related to May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders in cases related to May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmood ur Rashid before ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar on expiry of their judicial remand.

The investigation officers sought time for filling the challans of the cases. They submitted that the challans were being prepared and these would be filed as soon as possible.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Dr Yasmin Rashid for another 14 days and directed to produce them on August 31.

The court extended the judicial remand of Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed for 12 days and directed for producing them on August 29.

The PTI leaders were involved in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station and others.

