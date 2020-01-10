UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Judge Video Scandal Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

ATC extends judicial remand of judge video scandal accused

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday has extended the judicial remand of accused in judge video leak case till January 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday has extended the judicial remand of accused in judge video leak case till January 22.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjumand.

Two accused Hamza Arif and Faisal Shaheen were produced before the court after expiry of their judicial.

The court extended the judicial remand of both the accused for 12 days.

The court ordered to produce them before the court on January 22.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad January Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar offers fate ..

8 minutes ago

China decorates Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman with high ..

8 minutes ago

Rs 10 bln to be spent in Karak to improve electric ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee gains 05 paisa in interbank trade

9 minutes ago

Australia look for India wins to relieve bushfire ..

5 minutes ago

AC extends accused judicial remand in fake bank ac ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.