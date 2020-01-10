ATC extends judicial remand of judge video scandal accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday has extended the judicial remand of accused in judge video leak case till January 22.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjumand.

Two accused Hamza Arif and Faisal Shaheen were produced before the court after expiry of their judicial.

The court extended the judicial remand of both the accused for 12 days.

The court ordered to produce them before the court on January 22.