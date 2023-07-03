ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, for another 14-day in Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced Khadija Shah on expiry of her judicial remand term.

To a query, the court was apprised that the challan of the case was being prepared and it would be filed after completion.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah for another 14-day and ordered police to submit challan of the case till the next date of hearing, July 17.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, includingAskari Tower, during May 9 riots.