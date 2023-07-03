Open Menu

ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Khadija Shah In Askari Tower Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, for another 14-day in Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced Khadija Shah on expiry of her judicial remand term.

To a query, the court was apprised that the challan of the case was being prepared and it would be filed after completion.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah for another 14-day and ordered police to submit challan of the case till the next date of hearing, July 17.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, includingAskari Tower, during May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Chief Minister Riots Police Punjab Gulberg May July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

7 minutes ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

22 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

34 minutes ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

39 minutes ago
Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

1 hour ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

2 hours ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

4 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan