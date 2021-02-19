UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Lawyers Till March's First Week

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of five lawyers involved in vandalizing the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building during a protest.

The court also sent another lawyer to jail on judicial remand and adjourned the hearing of post arrest bail petitions of three accused due to lawyers' strike.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case pertaining to vandalizing the IHC building by the violent protesters.

The lawyers including secretary district bar Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh, Sardar Najam Abbas, Muhammad Umer, Zafar Khokhar and Khalid Mehmood were brought from the jail and produced before the ATC judge.

The police also produced another lawyer Asadullah who was arrested last day in the same case.

The court extended the judicial remand of Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh till March 2, while the remand of Sardar Najam Abbas and Muhammad Umer till March 3, and Zafar Khokhar and Khalid Mehmood's remand was extended till March 4.

The court, however, send Asadullah and Raja Zahid Mehmood to jail till February 26.

Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Sohail Akber Chaudhry and other lawyers also appeared before the court.

The same court also adjourned hearing on bail petition of Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh, Muhammad Umer and Khalid Mehmood till February 22, due to lawyers' strike.

