ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Askari Tower case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 09:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema for another 14 days in a case of attacking Askari Tower.

Earlier, the police produced Omar Sarfraz Cheema before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his judicial remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend judicial remand, saying that the challan was being prepared and it would be filed as soon as possible.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz Cheema for another 14 days and directed for producing him on August 17.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during May-9 riots.

