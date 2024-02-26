ATC extends judicial remand of PTI leader for another 14 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar for another 14 days in the Askari Tower attack case.

The court directed the police to file the supplementary challan to the extent of the PTI leader as soon as possible.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the police produced Khalid Mehmood Gujjar on expiry of the 14-day judicial remand. The investigation officer had requested the court to extend the judicial remand as supplementary challan was being prepared.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 riots.