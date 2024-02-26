ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of PTI Leader For Another 14 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar for another 14 days in the Askari Tower attack case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar for another 14 days in the Askari Tower attack case.
The court directed the police to file the supplementary challan to the extent of the PTI leader as soon as possible.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein the police produced Khalid Mehmood Gujjar on expiry of the 14-day judicial remand. The investigation officer had requested the court to extend the judicial remand as supplementary challan was being prepared.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
Guinea capital crippled by general strike
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..
Murder convict sentenced to death
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints
Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Na ..
6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery
Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad
Tree plantation drive starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP4 minutes ago
-
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority of Sindh govt17 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death13 minutes ago
-
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal13 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunches: CM21 minutes ago
-
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints14 minutes ago
-
Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Nagorno-Karabakh: Mush ..21 minutes ago
-
6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery14 minutes ago
-
Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive starts4 minutes ago
-
BFC receives 2542 applications, issues 1893 NOCs4 minutes ago
-
Syed Tariq Mahmood Ul Hassan assumes duties as PBM’s MD, receives project updates4 minutes ago