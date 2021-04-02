UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Seven Lawyers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday extended the judicial remand of seven accused lawyers named in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building vandalizing during a protest against anti encroachment drive.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case regarding the above matter.

The arrested lawyers including Salahuddin, Younis Kiyani, Akhter Hussain, Ayub Arbab, Hammad Saeed Dar, Muddasar Rizwan and Khalid Mehmood were produced before the court after ending of their judicial remand.

The court extended the judicial remand of the accused till April 5, and hearing on their post arrest bails were also postponed till the same date.

More Stories From Pakistan

