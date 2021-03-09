ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers till March 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday granted bail to a lawyer arrested in a Sessions Court and High Court attack case, while extended the bail of others and directed to consolidate the bail applications.

The court of Judge Abbas Hassan has rejected the bail of Khurram Farrukh, the lawyer arrested in the assault case, while extending the judicial of Asadullah, Liaqat Manzoor Kamboh and Faisal Nawaz till March 17.

It was informed the court that Faisal Nawaz had an accident and there is a problem in his leg due to which he wants to get a check-up from his doctor.

The court sought a report from the jail superintendent and issued instructions to provide medical facilities as per law.