ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Three Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of three lawyers till April 14, in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of three lawyers till April 14, in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.

The three lawyers including Tasaduq Hanif, Hammad Saeed Dar and Naseer Kiyani were produced before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor opposed the post-arrest bail cases of the three lawyers and argued that the accused were involved in the incident. The video of three lawyers had been sent for forensic analysis, he said.

During hearing, the judge said that the release order for other two lawyers including Khalid Taj and Raja Farrukh would be issued once the court receive the bail orders of IHC.After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned.

