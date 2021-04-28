UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Three Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday extended the judicial remand of three accused lawyers till May 5, in Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s building attack case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case against three accused including secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association Tasadaq Hanif, member Islamabad Bar Council Naseer Kiyani and Hammad Saeed Dar Advocate.

The accused were produced before the court amid foolproof security arrangements.

The court extended the judicial remand of the accused for seven days and adjourned the case.

