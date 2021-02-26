UrduPoint.com
ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Two Arrested Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:58 PM

ATC extends Judicial remand of two arrested lawyers

An Anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Friday extended the Judicial remand of two lawyers arrested in Islamabad High Court attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Friday extended the Judicial remand of two lawyers arrested in Islamabad High Court attack case.

Lawyers Raja Zahid and Asadullah were brought from jail and produced in the court of Judge of Shah Rukh Arjumand.

The court extended the judicial remand of the two arrested lawyers till March 4 and sent them back to Adiala Jail.

